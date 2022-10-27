Luke Shaw Picks Out One Strength Of Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag

Skip to main content
Luke Shaw has picked out praise for Erik Ten Hag for one unique strength as Manchester United boss.
Manchester United brought in new manager Erik Ten Hag in the summer, who replaced the interim boss at the time Ralf Rangnick.

The result has been a much-improved side so far and despite a few bad results this season, the team looks to be on the up a lot more than was the case before the Dutchman's arrival.

Certain players have looked like completely different versions of themselves. Luke Shaw was poor in the first two games of the campaign (The losses against Brighton and Brentford) and was dropped for new signing Tyrell Malacia but more recently, he has managed to get his place back and looks like one of the team's most consistent players.

The star has signed out his boss for praise, particularly with the way that he handles players individually (Quotes via United Plug):

"He (Ten Hag) speaks to the players individually quite a lot and I think, from the start of pre-season, I could see what sort of manager he was going to be and I was extremely impressed with the way he came across."

He finished: "Not just in terms of how he speaks to you, but his ideas of how he wants his team to set up. His structure and the way he wants to play with the ball and without the ball – it’s really impressive."

Shaw has made 223 appearances for the Red Devils and looks set to make many more this season.

