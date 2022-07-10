Skip to main content

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

New Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been speaking about his first season in the Premier League in the next campaign.

Haaland was speaking about the Premier League and the sides that he will be facing in his debut season and spoke about the game against Manchester United in particular.

The striker signed for Borussia Dortmund a couple of years ago and has now made his move to City despite interest from the likes of Real Madrid ahead of the move.

Haaland is regarded as one of the biggest talents in the world at the moment thanks to his fantastic goal scoring record.

Haaland

Haaland is a tall and dominant striker and will be looking to replicate his goal scoring trend for United's rivals.

The striker will be going toe to toe with the likes of Darwin Nunez of Liverpool, Harry Kane of Tottenham and Cristiano Ronaldo of United in the race for the golden boot.

Haaland has been speaking recently and has talked about what games he anticipates next season and has singled out the game against United as one of them.

"Erling Haaland when asked what his most anticipated opponent is: "I don't like to say the word but... Manchester United." via The United Stand.

United will have to be aware of the strikers talent when they come up against him in the Manchester Derby next season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Haaland
Quotes

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Says Manchester United Are His Most Anticipated Premier League Opponents

By Alex Wallace56 seconds ago
eriksen
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Second Signing Of The Summer Christian Eriksen Could Be In Time To Meet The Team In Australia

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago
Paredes
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired With PSG For Midfielder Leandro Paredes

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Still Expected To Join Manchester United’s Pre Season Tour

By Alex Wallace15 hours ago
Erik ten Hag
Transfers

Report: Erik Ten Hag And Manchester United Haven’t Spoken To Ajax About Antony

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Lisandro Martinez Ready To Force His Way Out Of Ajax To Sign For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
Scott Mctominay
Quotes

'It's Been Really Promising' - Manchester United midfielder Scott Mctominay On Erik Ten Hag And Pre-Season Training

By Rhys James20 hours ago
brian brobbey
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Expect Brian Brobbey To Sign For Ajax

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago