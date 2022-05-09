Manchester United Academy Director Nick Cox Privileged to Have Jimmy Murphy as Role Model

Manchester United's Head of Academy Nick Cox opens up on the club's academy ahead of the FA Youth Cup final to the club's official media.

The former Watford academy coach revealed to the in-house media about seeing the presence of continuity within the academy: "There has got to be continuity in the way we play, the messages that we give, the standards that we try and keep.

“Travis Binnion’s[Academy manager] role sees him oversee the Under-14s to Under-16s and then he leads the Under-18s, which is the 17s and 18s together. There’s that nice piece of continuity, but also we’ve got other staff that does the same."

Nick Cox is also privileged to follow in the footsteps of Sir Matt Busby's assistant and academy visionary Jimmy Murphy: "It’s a privilege, a real privilege. Is it pressure? Yes, to a degree, but it’s a healthy pressure.

“I can sit here and celebrate all those statistics but those statistics don’t belong to me. They belong to the club; they belong to all the brilliant people who have done my job before and all the brilliant coaches that have ever passed through. This is a collective effort over time."

Manchester United's youth team faces their equivalent Nottingham Forest team in the finals of the FA Youth Cup on May 11th.

