Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Countryman Slams Manchester United's Paul Pogba amidst Atletico Madrid loss in the Champions League

Legendary French footballer Marcel Desailly has slammed Paul Pogba's performance, as Manchester United's lost to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

While Pogba didn't start at Old Trafford on Tuesday, the midfielder came on in the second half in an attempt to help United make a comeback. 

Diego Simeone's men ran out 1-0 winners on the day, winning 2-1 on aggregate.

Paul Pogba

Desailly spoke to beIN SPORTS before the game at Old Trafford and he gave his views on Pogba, who had started against Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Milan man said: "Quality-wise, you cannot compare Paul Pogba to Fred or [Scott] McTominay or [Nemanja] Matic.

“But he’s lazy, if you allow him to be some kind of playmaker behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo he will take advantage of it.

“When he goes well, then he’s fantastic. When he doesn’t go well, offensively he hasn’t gone to what everyone was expecting. And at the same time he will cheat a little bit and not drop back.

“He cheats a little bit and doesn’t help with the midfield defensively.”

After coming on against Atleti, Pogba was dribbled past once and he didn't complete a single dribble and didn't make a single tackle for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Pogba
Quotes

Countryman Slams Manchester United's Paul Pogba amidst Atletico Madrid loss in the Champions League

By Kaustubh Pandey1 minute ago
fans gesture atleti
News

Manchester United Facing Punishment From UEFA After Champions League Exit

By Soumyajit Roy42 minutes ago
Thomas Tuchel
Quotes

Ex-Chelsea Midfielder on Thomas Tuchel to Manchester United: 'If the Situation Bubbles, Then Yes'

By Rhys James1 hour ago
lewandowski
Transfers

Manchester United Make Contact With Agent Of Bayern Munich Player

By Soumyajit Roy4 hours ago
araujo
Transfers

Manchester United Make Contract Proposal To Barcelona's Ronald Araujo

By Soumyajit Roy5 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United vs Manchester City
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Now More Likely to Leave Manchester United This Summer

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
De Gea
Quotes

David De Gea Reacts To Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid: 'We Did Not Do Enough To Win'

By Rhys James11 hours ago
Renan Lodi
Match Day

Watch: Manchester United 0-1 Atletico Madrid | Match Highlights | UEFA Champions League | Red Devils Undone By Simeone

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago