Countryman Slams Manchester United's Paul Pogba amidst Atletico Madrid loss in the Champions League

Legendary French footballer Marcel Desailly has slammed Paul Pogba's performance, as Manchester United's lost to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

While Pogba didn't start at Old Trafford on Tuesday, the midfielder came on in the second half in an attempt to help United make a comeback.

Diego Simeone's men ran out 1-0 winners on the day, winning 2-1 on aggregate.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Desailly spoke to beIN SPORTS before the game at Old Trafford and he gave his views on Pogba, who had started against Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Milan man said: "Quality-wise, you cannot compare Paul Pogba to Fred or [Scott] McTominay or [Nemanja] Matic.

“But he’s lazy, if you allow him to be some kind of playmaker behind [Cristiano] Ronaldo he will take advantage of it.

“When he goes well, then he’s fantastic. When he doesn’t go well, offensively he hasn’t gone to what everyone was expecting. And at the same time he will cheat a little bit and not drop back.

“He cheats a little bit and doesn’t help with the midfield defensively.”

After coming on against Atleti, Pogba was dribbled past once and he didn't complete a single dribble and didn't make a single tackle for Ralf Rangnick's men.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |