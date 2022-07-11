Skip to main content

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Not For Sale'

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale.

The Portuguese superstar was initially expected to stay at Old Trafford this season, but rumours suggest he is looking to find a way out after seeing the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, coupled with the issue of not being in the Champions League next season.

Ten Hag has dealt a blow to these reports, though, and has told journalists in his first pre season tour press conference that the 37 year old is not for sale, and has not communicated any desire to leave.

ronaldo everton

He confirmed that Ronaldo is not with the squad at the moment, but that it is not due to any sort of "Strike": "He's not with us. That's due to personal issues. We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him.”

The Dutchman claimed he talked to him: “He hasn't told me this (That he wants to leave). I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation him and had a real good talk.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Not For Sale'

By Rhys James42 seconds ago
lisandro martinez
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Stance On Signing A Defensive Midfielder Revealed Amid Lisandro Martinez Links

By Rhys James15 minutes ago
Erik Ten Hag in Pre-Season Tour in Bangkok
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool Pre-Season Friendly - Bangkok - All The Details - Kick-Off Time, Squads, Where To Watch / Live Stream

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
Manchester United In Bangkok, Thailand
Match Day

Manchester United vs Liverpool: Where To Watch / Live Stream | Pre-Season Friendly | Bangkok, Thailand

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
Media

Report: Manchester United Are Ready To Rule Cristiano Ronaldo Out Of The Summer Tour If The Striker Isn't Available By The End Of The Week

By Saul Escudero3 hours ago
De Jong pic
Transfers

Report: Manchester United "Given Assurances" That Barcelona Midfielder Frenkie De Jong Is Still Open To Old Trafford Move

By Saul Escudero6 hours ago
Lindelof
News

Report: Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Shared His Thoughts On Erik Ten Hag's First Couple Weeks As Manager

By Saul Escudero11 hours ago
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United Planning For The Rest Of Their Pre Season Tour Without Cristiano Ronaldo

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago