Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Is 'Not For Sale'

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale.

The Portuguese superstar was initially expected to stay at Old Trafford this season, but rumours suggest he is looking to find a way out after seeing the club's lack of activity in the transfer market, coupled with the issue of not being in the Champions League next season.

Ten Hag has dealt a blow to these reports, though, and has told journalists in his first pre season tour press conference that the 37 year old is not for sale, and has not communicated any desire to leave.

He confirmed that Ronaldo is not with the squad at the moment, but that it is not due to any sort of "Strike": "He's not with us. That's due to personal issues. We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him.”

The Dutchman claimed he talked to him: “He hasn't told me this (That he wants to leave). I have read, but as I say, Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation him and had a real good talk.”

