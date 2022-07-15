Skip to main content

Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Happy With 'Really Good' Win Against Melbourne Victory

Erik Ten Hag was happy with his team's 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory in Manchester United's pre season tour of Australia, calling the way his team played "Really good".

Despite a set back in the first half as The Red Devils went one goal down, goals from Antony Martial and Scott Mctominay put United back in the lead. Two more came in the second half from Marcus Rashford and an own goal from a Tahith Chong cross.

Ten Hag spoke to MUTV: “A really compact opponent, sat so far back, waiting for us. I think the team reacted really good. We created a lot on the right side.”

“Against an opponent that comes forward is easier, when they are sat back you have to invest more in running, more ball control and also intelligence to create something"

In the second half of the match there were ten changes, where we saw a host of youth player such as Zidane Iqbal, Charlie Savage and Ethan Laird get a run out.

Asked about this, he finished: “We took these players with us so I could get an impression. They all get a chance, if they can contribute immediately to Man United or if they need a loan period. United has some talent, but you can see they need improvement and development.” 

