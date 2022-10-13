Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Phenomenal' Goal Stat

Skip to main content
Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Crisitano Ronaldo and his "Phenomenal" goal record.
Manchester United chose to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021 and the superstar has managed to achieve an incredible tally of 700 total club goals recently, which he completed with his strike versus Everton in the Premier League on Sunday.

The 37-year-old has struggled a bit this season and has been out of the team on a regular basis for the first time in many years. He has still only started one league game and his goal on the weekend was his second this term.

Manager Erik Ten Hag spoke about the striker to club media:

“It’s phenomenal. And football is (About the) team and we express this in a way – I think Cristiano, he knows we can’t do it without the team but I must say it’s a huge individual performance.

Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo

“If you achieve this, it’s incredible. 700 goals for a club and not many players even achieve 700 games and he scored 700 goals. So I’m really happy for him, really want to tell you that and I congratulate him."

Ronaldo has just one season remaining on his contract and it looks like he will depart the club either in January, for a fee, or in the summer on a free transfer. 

However, his recent goal could kickstart some much-needed form as the World Cup approaches in November. He is expected to start in the Europa League for the game against FC Omonia on Thursday night.

