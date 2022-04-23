Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Admits 'After That, Top Four Is Gone' Following Arsenal Defeat

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has admitted "After that, top four is gone" following his team's defeat to Arsenal in the Premier League.

The Red Devils went 2-0 down in the first half before pulling one back with a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, after a missed penalty from Bruno Fernandes and some controversial VAR decisions, United lost the game 3-1 in the end.

The German boss said to the media after the game: “The only weak side of our performance today was we didn’t defend well on the sides of the box.”

Diogo Dalot was particularly unlucky with his shooting throughout the game - hitting the woodwork twice. First from a shot outside of the box in the first half, then a close range shot in the second.

“The third goal of Arsenal is clearly offside. The second goal of Cristiano is clearly not offside. We hit the post twice plus the crossbar - very unlucky for us.”

“We showed an improved performance but a disappointing result. We had numerous chances to score more goals.”

He finished: “After today, the top four is gone, yes.”

