Manchester United Captain Harry Maguire Described Similitudes Between Him And Striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United are approaching their first official game of the season, which will be against Brighton & Hove Albion and Harry Maguire spoke about Cristiano Ronaldo's virtues.

The Centre-back made emphasis on how both know the toughness of their careers being criticized very often.

The Red Devils will start their Premier League campaign in the clash against the Seagulls and Ronaldo's participation as the starter Striker is each time being taken more seriously.

Cristiano Ronaldo

This is due to Anthony Martial suffering an injury that will prevent him from playing the match.

The manager Erik Ten Hag has stated in today's press conference that 'CR7' has been doing great in training and looking strong.

We could be set to watch the Portuguese Striker in the starting eleven despite missing most of the pre-season, in an attempt to earn the first three points for the Dutchman.

According to a recent interview from Sky Sports made to Harry Maguire, the Centre-back was asked about what he thinks Ronaldo will bring to United, he said:

"Goals" He added "Cristiano is a magnificent player and magnificent character to have around us. I know what it is like to have a lot of media speculation around me but he takes the majority of it."

"Everything he does is obviously scrutinised to a degree. I think this is what you get when you play for this club [due to] the size of the club."

"On the other hand when things are good you get a lot of praise. That's football, that's the sport that we play, there is a line that can be crossed and there are things we can do in this country to prevent that."

Author Verdict:

Harry Maguire talking from his feet here, despite his mistakes he understands that he plays for a great club.

