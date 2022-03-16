Skip to main content
Ex-Liverpool Ace Makes 'anti-United' Rangnick Claim as Manchester United Exit Champions League

Former Liverpool star Didi Hamman has described Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick as 'anti-United' in a recent interview, as the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League at the hands of Atletico Madrid.

Anthony Elanga's first-leg goal had given United a 1-1 score to win from on aggregate but Renan Lodi's goal in the second-leg took the Spanish side into the next round.

Ralf Rangnick

Hamann appeared on Champions League's coverage on RTE and he spoke about United and Rangnick:

"A lot of the players didn't perform to what they were capable of. 

"The football he (Rangnick) plays is anti-Man United. It's exactly what Man United don't wanna see, the fans don't wanna see - what the club stands for.

"I'd be interested (to find out) who appointed him in the first place and who gave him that contract for two years as an advisor.

"Because surely when a new manager comes in, you've got to get back to the old Man United DNA."

Under Rangnick, United have lost only 2 Premier League games and are currently fifth in the league table, while being one point behind Arsenal but Mikel Arteta's men have three games in hand.

