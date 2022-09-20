Manchester United Defender Brandon Williams On 'Idiots' Criticising Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire was bought by Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City and quickly became club captain early on in the following year.

Most of the players in the current squad have faced criticism for their performances since arriving at the club but the defender's status as skipper has only increased the spotlight on him in particular

Brandon Williams last season IMAGO / Action Plus

Brandon Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich but played with Maguire in previous campaigns, was quick to defend his teammate when talking to The Sportsman.

“Harry (Maguire) will go into training a hundred percent every day. Harry will give, whether he’s starting the game, whether he’s not starting the game, one hundred per cent.

“We don't care about the outside world because the only thing that matters is the opinions on the inside. The opinions on the inside are the most important.

Harry Maguire IMAGO / PA Images

He finished: “If you're doing well in training, who’s some little idiot sat on Twitter that’s going to tell you that you shouldn't be starting a game? Who is he? I genuinely don't get it. Harry is a top fella. Top captain and top player.”

The 29-year-old started the season as a first-choice defender but has since dropped to the bench since the 4-0 loss to Brentford early on in the campaign.

