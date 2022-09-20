Skip to main content

Manchester United Defender Brandon Williams On 'Idiots' Criticising Harry Maguire

Manchester United defender Brandon Williams has spoken about captain and England international Harry Maguire, praising him and saying many of his critics are "Idiots".
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Harry Maguire was bought by Manchester United in 2019 from Leicester City and quickly became club captain early on in the following year.

Most of the players in the current squad have faced criticism for their performances since arriving at the club but the defender's status as skipper has only increased the spotlight on him in particular

Williams

Brandon Williams last season

Brandon Williams, who spent last season on loan at Norwich but played with Maguire in previous campaigns, was quick to defend his teammate when talking to The Sportsman.

“Harry (Maguire) will go into training a hundred percent every day. Harry will give, whether he’s starting the game, whether he’s not starting the game, one hundred per cent.

“We don't care about the outside world because the only thing that matters is the opinions on the inside. The opinions on the inside are the most important.

Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire

He finished: “If you're doing well in training, who’s some little idiot sat on Twitter that’s going to tell you that you shouldn't be starting a game? Who is he? I genuinely don't get it. Harry is a top fella. Top captain and top player.”

The 29-year-old started the season as a first-choice defender but has since dropped to the bench since the 4-0 loss to Brentford early on in the campaign.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Brandon Williams On 'Idiots' Criticising Harry Maguire

By Rhys James
Moises Caicedo Brighton Pablo Fornals West Ham
Quotes

Manchester United Signing Target On Joining Chelsea Following Potter's Arrival At Stamford Bridge

By Saul Escudero
ronaldo arriving
News

Manchester United FIFA 23 Full Ratings Confirmed

By Alex Wallace
Dumfries
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says If Manchester United Could Sign Denzel Dumfries

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford
News

Manchester United Hopeful Marcus Rashford Will Be Fit For Manchester Derby

By Alex Wallace
Harry Maguire
Quotes

England Legend Says Harry Maguire Should Not Go To World Cup

By Alex Wallace
Cody Gakpo
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Keep An Eye On Cody Gakpo To Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
David Dea Gea
Quotes

Manchester United Goalkeeper: The Key Difference In David De Gea's Game Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James