Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Explains His Resurgence Under Ralf Rangnick

Diogo Dalot has spoken about his resurgence at Manchester United this season.

Since the appointment of interim manager Ralf Rangnick in November, the right-back has seen a huge increase in the number of minutes he has played.

He also received a call-up to the Portuguese national team for the upcoming international break - which made for a good way to celebrate his 23rd birthday today.

He told ManUtd.com: “I always try to step up a little bit each game, but I’d like to say in general I’ve been playing good, in my opinion.”

“I’m growing in every aspect of my game and I’m trying to get that consistency that will give me more time on the pitch."

“Obviously getting more minutes from this club, that’s what I wanted since I came here.”

“I want to combine that with good results in the team and help the team as well get a result.”

Dalot enjoyed an impressive spell on loan at AC Milan last season - and he explained how it made him both a better player and a better person.

“It was very good for me to see another perspective: not just the one I had in Portugal or here, but another country’s perspective.”

“It brought me a lot of stuff that I’m now using and hopefully I can combine everything and be a better – not just player, but a man as well."

“It’s always a new perspective, a new challenge as well, new opportunity. That’s the point of a loan, because you’re not getting the game time you want here."

“You want to have that and show that you can have a good run of games and perform at a high level and that’s what I showed last season when I was in Italy."

He finished: “Obviously I was ready to start the season and so I’m here now.”

