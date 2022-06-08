Skip to main content
Manchester United Defender Diogo Dalot Hails 'Machine' Cristiano Ronaldo

Diogo Dalot has praised the "Machine" Cristiano Ronaldo, highlighting his influences both on and off the pitch.

The superstar made his return to Old Trafford at the start of last season - and has had a strong effect with his professionalism, according to his Portuguese teammate.

Dalot spoke to club media: “He’s a machine, like I like to call him. Inside of the pitch, outside of the pitch, the way he works, the way he drives himself every single day to perform like this, to give us these goals and these performances.”

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid

“I think it’s a plus for this club and for the fans and, hopefully, we can stay with him for many, many years."

The 37 year-old was given 39 appearances in 21/22, scoring 24 and assisting three in the process.

"I know he is not going to be here forever but I’m sure that he will play football for a few more years yet.”

He finished: "I’m sure that he is going to do everything he can to play until the last strength that he has but it’s going to be up to him. We just need to enjoy him while he’s here."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Cristiano Ronaldo vs Atletico Madrid
