Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire Gives Honest Interview After Ten Hag Confirms Captaincy

IMAGO / PA Images

Manchester United centre-half and club captain Harry Maguire has spoken to fans on pre-season about last season.

The Englishman came under scrutiny last season due to his lacklustre performances for the club. United conceded fifty-seven goals in the league.

Fans questioned Maguire’s presence in Rangnick’s eleven. His proficiencies as not only a top-level defender but also as a leader were deemed as severely inadequate by many.

The player voiced his own opinion on the matter in April, disagreeing with criticisers, “I wouldn’t be playing every game for Manchester United in the starting eleven if I’d been playing bad every game or not playing well enough.”

Maguire continued speaking on the offensive, boldly stating, “there’s a reason why both managers have put me in the starting eleven every game.”

The twenty-nine-year-old received a major confidence boost this week from new manager Erik ten Hag.

When questioned about the captaincy during a pre-season press conference, the Dutchman retorted in his usual laconic manner, “Harry Maguire is the captain,” putting to bed any rumours of there being a change.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Harry Maguire has now (finally) taken accountability for the dismal defensive displays of last season.

Speaking at a Q&A event, Maguire confessed to fans, “last year was disappointing, as an individual I didn’t play well and as team [sic] we certainly didn’t play well,” as per James Ducker of The Telegraph.

The centre-half continued to speak candidly about the failures of last season and his attitude towards the future of the club.

“You’re going to have to fight, you’re going to have setbacks and last year was certainly a setback for myself on my career path,” he admitted, “but it’s behind us now and we look forward to the future and getting this club back to winning trophies.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage: