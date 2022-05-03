Skip to main content
Manchester United Defender Raphael Varane 'Excited' to Work With Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane has said he is "Excited" about working under Erik Ten Hag.

The Dutch manager will take over from the end of this season, replacing interim Ralf Rangnick.

The Frenchman spoke to club media about the time he lost to Ten Hag's Ajax in the Champions League, with Real Madrid: "Yeah, I played against them in the Champions League and they played very well."

"I'm very excited to work with him. I'm looking forward to working with him. I think he has good experience and he's a good person to work in this club."

"It's been a frustrating season. We want to finish with something positive and we have to play for our fans and for our pride."

"I think it's not just about the defence but the whole team. I think we can improve, we can defend better."

United played one of their most complete games all season on Monday night, in a 3-0 win against Brentford. But performances like that have been few and far between.

"We can be more in control during games. Sometimes we're able to play very well 20-30 minutes and then play bad 10 or 15 minutes. We lost a lot of points like this."

"I'm always positive and I think with a good pre-season, with good work, we can prepare well for next season and be ready to fight for every trophy. That's the ambition of this club."

He finished: "I think if we are consistent, we can improve a lot."

