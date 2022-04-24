Skip to main content
Manchester United Right-back Diogo Dalot Refuses to Give Up on Champions League Football

Diogo Dalot refused to give up on Champions League football following Manchester United's defeat to Arsenal on Saturday.

The Portuguese international has enjoyed a revival of sorts with the Red Devils this season - playing as a first choice player for the first time in his career at the club.

Dalot hit the post twice in the game, but in the end the result meant United are likely to miss out on a top four spot - Arsenal are six points ahead with a game less played.

Dalot told MUTV: "It is difficult for us to accept as this club belongs in the Champions League.

"All I want to say is that if it is still mathematically possible then I will believe to the end. Obviously it is going to be really difficult and we need to be realistic, everybody can see that in football things can happen until the end."

Diogo Dalot

Much like what Scott Mctominay said post match, the 23 year-old talked about the need for a mentality shift at the club.

"It has to be our habits that we do every single day, the habits to come to training at Carrington with a good energy and with a mentality that we will give everything for this club because at this club we have everything.

"We have to fight for ourselves, for the club, for our families, for the fans that travel every time.

He finished: "We need to mature everyone in terms of the team and we need to be more energetic, to want it more than them and dominate, I think that starts from our efforts every day."

