Manchester United Director of Football John Murtough Confirms Manager Recruitment Process Has Begun

John Murtough, Manchester United's director of football, has given an important update on the clubs manager search, confirming the process to appoint one has begun.

Current manager, Ralf Rangnick, is only due to be in charge until the end of the season. He will then take on a consultancy role.

Murtough: “We know that consistency is key as we strive for a top-four finish this season. I want to reiterate however that this isn’t the ultimate objective for Manchester United and everyone at club is focused on challenging for the top trophies.”

“We are now conducting a thorough process for the appointment of a new permanent manager who will take charge this summer, with the objective to get us back to challenging for those domestic and European titles.”

Erik Ten Hag

Ajax's Erik Ten Hag is one who has been heavily linked with the job.

“While there is potential for further improvement & progress, we do feel that we now have the right structures in place across our men’s, women’s & academy team to support long-term success & we will continue working & investing to achieve that.”

Murtough also confirmed there will be a new head of women's football at the club.

“We are in the process of recruiting for a Head of Women’s Football, emphasising our commitment to our Women’s Team operations and the Women’s game as a whole.”

Quotes

By Rhys James
1 minute ago
