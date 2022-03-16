Manchester United Man Shuts Down Talk of Dressing Room Issues at Old Trafford
Manchester United's Anthony Martial has shut down talk of potential dressing room trouble at Old Trafford, while highlighting Cristiano Ronaldo's influence amongst the current players.
While Martial is currently on loan at Spanish side Sevilla, the Frenchman was at United in the first half of the season.
There has been talk of dressing room issues at United, with some reports also having suggesting of trouble between Ronaldo and captain Harry Maguire.
Martial is quoted by Spanish outlet AS today, as he has talked about the squad's perception of Ronaldo and whether there are any disturbances in the dressing room (via SportWitness).
The forward said: "Cristiano is a top professional, one of the best in history. We all love him, there are things that are said in the media that are not true. I was in that dressing room and I know what happens.”
While Ronaldo and United couldn't make an impact against Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford in the Champions League, the Portuguese did grab a famous hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.
