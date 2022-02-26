Skip to main content
Manchester United Youngster Dylan Levitt on Meeting Sir Alex Ferguson: 'I Spoke to Him When I Was 11'

Dylan Levitt said he spoke to Sir Alex Ferguson when he was a young boy, and spoke about the United icon's legacy.

The Red Devils sent 21 year-old Dylan Levitt on loan to Dundee United in the summer, and he has become a first team regular for the Scottish side.

His opponents today, Aberdeen, unveiled a statue of the Scotsman recently as a tribute to his work at the club before he joined Manchester United.

"I saw Sir Alex a few times, I was very young at the time. I met him when I was about 11 and I signed my contract. He was still the manager at the time, it was the year before he retired."

Dylan Levitt

Levitt in action for Dundee United

"It will be good to be involved a little bit on an occasion to celebrate Sir Alex and it should be a good day."

"It’s an important game for us as well so we want to go up there and get the three points."

He told the story of meeting the former manager: "I also met him at a game in one of the boxes and we had a chat, not for ages because he was so busy but it was good to get to speak to him. Will he remember me this weekend? Probably not!"

"The impact he had on Manchester United was massive, the teams he built and the trophies he won."

"Everyone looks up to him, he’s a huge figure in football and what he’s done is still massive to this day."

Dylan Levitt
Quotes

By Rhys James
46 seconds ago
