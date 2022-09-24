Manchester United And England's Harry Maguire Not Focused On Criticism

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire under the leadership of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019 and he was quickly made captain of the club.

He has impressed at times but at other times he has received a lot of criticism for his performances and this season he has found himself on the bench, in place of former Real Madrid star Raphael Varane.

England manager Gareth Southgate did not hesitate in calling up the 29-year-old for his latest squad for the Nations League, though, and he started in the country's 1-0 loss away to Italy on Friday.

The center-back said the following to Talk Sport (Via United District): "I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer, and a good pre-season, I felt really good.

"Obviously, the manager (Erik ten Hag) decided to leave me out for a game (Versus Liverpool), and the team have been winning since. I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all what I can do to try and help the team.

"I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying, I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news.

He finished: "So, that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks and things like that but I went into the Euros after an eight-week injury, and did not play one game, and got into the team of the tournament."

