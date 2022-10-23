Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag Justifies Cristiano Ronaldo Decision

Manchester United beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in a dominant display on Wednesday in the Premier League.

What took many of the headlines, though, was Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to storm down the tunnel before the full-time whistle and manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed that the star refused to come off the bench and play in the match.

The consequence of that action was an omission from the squad in the following match against Chelsea away on Sunday evening. The Red Devils ended up drawing the game 1-1 after making a quick reply to a late Jorginho penalty with a Casemiro header.

IMAGO / PA Images

The boss defended his choice when speaking to Stadium Astro (Via United Zone):

"We don’t have (Anthony) Martial (Due to injury). We don’t have Cristiano. Two offensive players that scored the most goals.

“So, you miss them but we had to do it (Leaving Ronaldo out) as club standards in the long term are more important. To set the right culture and the team process you need to control the standards and values."

Ten Hag faced criticism for the decision because of the missed chances that his team spurned in the game and the reputation of who he chose to leave out.

United play FC Sheriff in the Europa League on Thursday and the striker is expected to make a return to the starting lineup for the game.

