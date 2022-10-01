Manchester United Boss Erik Ten Hag On How He Got The Best Out Of Marcus Rashford

Manchester United have seen huge improvements this season and new manager Erik Ten Hag has been a big part of that.

The body language and form shown by a number of players has been fantastic in comparison to the previous campaign and Marcus Rashford is one of those who has benefitted with important contributions such as his goals against Liverpool and Arsenal.

The new boss said the following about the 24-year-old to club media (Quotes via UtdPlug):

"From day one I was very excited to work with him (Rashford). I already knew the impact he could have and his potential. Now he brings that potential onto the pitch and I'm really happy with his development.

"I told him from day one: I want to see you smile every day. We prepare good sessions and then it's up to you to have fun and give your best. When you have fun, you give the best of yourself.

He finished: "If you give your best, you will progress and perform well on the pitch. Then life is easy and your performance improves."

The Englishman has scored three goals and made two assists in six appearances so far in 22/23. He was set to be called up for Gareth Southgate's England squad but an injury just before the international break kept him out.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon