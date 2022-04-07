Ex-Manchester United Man Reveals Why Club Should Pursue ex-Tottenham and Inter Star

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has talked about why the club shouldn't be looking to sign Christian Eriksen in the summer despite recent links with the Danish midfielder.

Eriksen was key in helping Brentford beat Chelsea recently, following which the Red Devils and his former club Tottenham were linked with a move for him.

Brentford are looking to tie him down to a new deal at the club as well.

IMAGO / PA Images

Parker spoke to Apostagolos and he talked about why United shouldn't be pursuing a move for the Serie A winner.

The ex-defender said: “He is a good player, but I don’t think he is right for Manchester United."

"I just don’t think, as much as I think he’s good, I just think that Manchester United should be looking beyond that and go and look for someone who is going to become like an Eriksen, or even better than Eriksen.”

Parker also believes that Bruno Fernandes and Eriksen can't play together.

"“But going and getting Eriksen now, I just think it’s a step backwards for Manchester United, and as much as United players have mostly seen him come back and are glad that he is back in that fashion, he is doing it and seeing how good he was against Chelsea.”

“You look at an Eriksen and Fernandes in midfield, there’s not much energy in there as such."

The 30-year-old Dane has a goal and an assist in four Premier League appearances so far.

