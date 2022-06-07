Manchester United Forward Anthony Elanga Reveals Favoured Position He Plays For Sweden - 'I can do more there'

Manchester United forward Anthony Elanga has revealed his Favoured position - which he plays for Sweden.

The 19 year-old had his breakout season in the last campaign - making 27 appearances in all competitions for the senior team, and getting three goals and two assists in the process.

Playing on the right-hand side for the most part - Elanga often impressed but also found it difficult at times. As did much of the squad.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

For Sweden, though, he has mainly played on the left wing - and says he feels more comfortable there. He even scored a late impressive goal from range against Norway on Sunday.

Elanga told Fotbollskanal: (Via MEN): “It suits me well. At #mufc I play a lot on the right but now (at Sweden) I get the chance to play on the left, that is my favourite position."

"I can do more there. I can go both inside on the pitch and also the outside.”

It is unclear what the future holds for the forward - whether Erik Ten Hag sees him as a player for the squad, or someone who can go on loan to improve is yet to be seen.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon