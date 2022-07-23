Manchester United Full-Back Diogo Dalot Reveals Plans For Future

IMAGO / Action Plus

In an interview with Stretford Paddock, Diogo Dalot provided insight into the present pre-season situation at Manchester United.

United drew 2-2 with Aston Villa in Perth, conceding an injury time equalizer from a corner.

The right-back made an impressive assist in United’s friendly against Crystal Palace in Melbourne, cushioning down a ball from Tyrell Malacia with his chest and whipping an accurate cross with his weaker foot into Anthony Martial whilst under pressure from two Palace players.

Dalot, who has performed well overall in pre-season so far, spoke after the Villa match about the general feeling in the dressing room during the Thai/Australian tour,

“Very good. Difficult game today but in the end I think we are happy with the tour. Positive feelings, good energy. We look forward to the beginning of the season.”

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Dalot was signed for £19 million during his compatriot José Mourinho’s reign, with his former manager suggesting that the young defender’s career trajectory could be similar to that of Gary Neville’s.

He struggled, however, to make an impact under Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s management. The Norwegian signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka to fit his counter-attacking style of play.

Dalot was subsequently sent on loan to AC Milan, making 21 Serie A appearances across the 2020/21 season for I Rossoneri.

During this pre-season tour, he has largely featured behind Jadon Sancho on the right-hand side. Dalot spoke about his growing relationship with Sancho,

“We have to build relationships with everyone, not just with Jadon. I think the connection between us has to be perfect - inside and outside the pitch, so we can be ready for the season.”

IMAGO / News Images

United has been linked to Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries this transfer window. Nonetheless, Erik ten Hag is said to be a particular fan of his current option in Dalot.

Whilst in Milan, Dalot was said to have consistently sought advice from the club’s sporting director and legendary full-back Paolo Maldini. He increased his muscle mass and adopted a nutrition program.

Dalot was asked by Adam McKola whether it is both his desire and prime opportunity to cement his place in United’s starting eleven this season, to which he confidently stated,

“Yeah, obviously. That’s why I came here. I came here to play; I came here to help the club. I’m doing that every day and I hope I can help the team for a long time.”

