Legendary Manchester United Midfielder Gives Seal of Approval to Club's Youngster

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has heaped praise on the club's youngster James Garner recently, as the youngster played Liverpool in the FA Cup for Nottingham Forest.

Garner has impressed in his ongoing loan spell at Forest, while having caught the eyes of many in the FA Cup games against Arsenal and Leicester City.

James Garner

While Forest did lose against Liverpool, Keane didn't hold back in his praise for Garner following the result.

He said on ITV: "He’s got a good partnership with Yates going in the middle of midfield. I think they complement each other very well. 

“He’s very good technically and he likes to dictate the play, sit a little bit more than Yates. Tough game for him today, but this game is good for those young players to experience playing top teams like Liverpool. It’s a great way to learn.”

The 21-year-old had two assists in the FA Cup, while contributing to seven goals in the Championship.

By Kaustubh Pandey39 seconds ago
