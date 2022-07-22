Manchester United Goalkeeper David De Gea Says He Is 'Comfortable' Playing Erik Ten Hag's Style

Manchester United's David De Gea has spoken about manager Erik Ten Hag, claiming he is "Comfortable" playing with his new boss' style.

We have seen already in the three pre-season friendlies against Liverpool, Melbourne Victory and Crystal Palace that there has been a change in approach since the Dutchman's arrival and De Gea's words have only confirmed this.

The 31-year-old told The Athletic about the influence Ten Hag has had so far: "He’s very intense. Everything he says is fully focused, 100 percent. In training he brings new things, new thoughts, so we need to adapt to him."

"We show already in those three games we are pressing high, we won the ball, we want to keep the ball, dictate, we want to lead the game. So I think we are doing well, we are working really hard."

"We want to build from the back, I want to be ready to give options to the players to play from the back and of course, be ready to collect the long balls. The most important thing for me is making the saves and helping the team."

There has been criticism from fans about the Spaniard's "Modern" aspects of goalkeeping, but De Gea backs himself.

"Obviously, with different managers, you have to adapt to the way they want us to play. But I used to play like this in the national team for many years, so I’m comfortable."

He finished: "If you watch my games with the national team or when we played with Sir Alex at the beginning, you could see it [building from the back]. I don’t need to show anyone. I’ve been playing for many years."

