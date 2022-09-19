Skip to main content

Manchester United Goalkeeper: The Key Difference In David De Gea's Game Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop has spoken about what he thinks the key difference has been in terms of what boss Erik Ten Hag demands from David De Gea.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Manchester United endured a difficult season in 21/22 which saw the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a sixth place finish in the Premier League, with no trophies to speak of.

The new manager, as of the summer just gone, is Erik Ten Hag - who has brought about a number of changes in the way he wants the team to play football in terms of style and it is quite different to what the previous managers in recent years demanded in many respects.

One thing the Dutchman is known for is how he wants his goalkeepers to be - good with their feet and comfortable coming out of their penalty area to collect opposition passes.

David Dea Gea

David De Gea

The current first-choice in goal is David De Gea, who has struggled in the past with these aspects of the game in his position. 

Nathan Bishop, who plays for the reserve team currently after several loans to the football league in the past, has spoken about what changes he has personally seen.

He spoke to The MEN: "Erik has come in and he has brought a philosophy. When you see the way David is playing now, running out and getting onto the ball, it’s coming down from the first team.

Nathan Bishop

Nathan Bishop

"I’m learning from the best goalkeepers in the world, so to have that in front of me and to learn from that is the most important thing. It’s unreal, training with some of the best players, the best defenders, the best goalkeepers and we’ve got top coaches."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

David Dea Gea
Quotes

Manchester United Goalkeeper: The Key Difference In David De Gea's Game Under Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James
neville
Media

Paul Scholes Joked With Gary Neville's Instagram Post Regarding Debut For Manchester United

By Saul Escudero
Antoine Griezmann
Transfers

Manchester United Could Make Move For Atletico Madrid Striker In January

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Southampton
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano On Manchester United's Striker Search

By Alex Wallace
Iqbal
News

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Left Out Of Iraq Squad To Train With Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace
Marcus Rashford goal Palace
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid In For Manchester United Forward Marcus Rashford

By Rhys James
Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal Brentford
Transfers

Manchester United & Liverpool Looking At Signing Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri

By Alex Wallace
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Donny Van De Beek Rumours

By Alex Wallace