Manchester United Goalkeeper: The Key Difference In David De Gea's Game Under Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United endured a difficult season in 21/22 which saw the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a sixth place finish in the Premier League, with no trophies to speak of.

The new manager, as of the summer just gone, is Erik Ten Hag - who has brought about a number of changes in the way he wants the team to play football in terms of style and it is quite different to what the previous managers in recent years demanded in many respects.

One thing the Dutchman is known for is how he wants his goalkeepers to be - good with their feet and comfortable coming out of their penalty area to collect opposition passes.

David De Gea IMAGO / News Images

The current first-choice in goal is David De Gea, who has struggled in the past with these aspects of the game in his position.

Nathan Bishop, who plays for the reserve team currently after several loans to the football league in the past, has spoken about what changes he has personally seen.

He spoke to The MEN: "Erik has come in and he has brought a philosophy. When you see the way David is playing now, running out and getting onto the ball, it’s coming down from the first team.

"I’m learning from the best goalkeepers in the world, so to have that in front of me and to learn from that is the most important thing. It’s unreal, training with some of the best players, the best defenders, the best goalkeepers and we’ve got top coaches."

