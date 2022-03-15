Skip to main content
Manchester United Star Reveals 'Most Difficult Season' of His Life at Old Trafford

Manchester United star Juan Mata has revealed that the toughest season of his life came at Old Trafford came last year.

Mata is now a bit-part player at United and while rumours have linked the Spaniard away from the club, Ralf Rangnick has stated recently that the veteran is a 'very popular' member of the squad and he can still play at a high level.

Juan Mata

Mata spoke of his some struggles in his life during an interview with El Mundo and stated: 

"Last season was the most difficult of my life, because of all the circumstances my family and I experienced with my mum. Many trips to Spain, many very difficult moments. It was one of the reasons why I wanted to stay in Manchester another year, to be able to experience a full season without empty stands. 

"But it has been a drastic change in my life, really horrible, and without doubt the worst year of my life and the most difficult season of my career.”

The 33-year-old Mata is yet to make a single Premier League appearance for United this season but he has played twice in the UEFA Champions League so far.

The Spaniard also played one game each in the FA Cup and in the League Cup earlier in the campaign.

