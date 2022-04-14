Manchester United Legend Urges Harry Maguire to 'Go Back to Basics'

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has urged the club's captain Harry Maguire to go back to the basics and not overcomplicate things on the pitch.

After two very good seasons for the Red Devils, Maguire has had a torrid campaign this season and has come under criticism as well.

Parker, who was a defender at United himself, has urged Maguire to go back to the basics.

Parker spoke to BeMyBet recently and he stated that Maguire is currently his own worst enemy and he has to realise that he doesn't play for Leicester City or Hull City anymore.

He stated: "Harry Maguire is his own worst enemy because he’s trying to do things that he shouldn’t be doing."

"He has to remember he is not playing for Hull City or Leicester anymore, he is playing for Manchester United.”

Parker also stated that Maguire needs to be removed from club captaincy.

“I think he’s got to go back to basics. He has to defend properly, learn to defend properly. He’s gotta sort out his own game, first and foremost.”

“He’s the captain, but I think that needs to be removed."

"Harry Maguire can’t lead himself at the moment, so he needs to get his game in order because if he tried to lead as a captain and tell people what they’re doing wrong, I think that they’ll be about listening, with another player.”

