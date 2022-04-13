Skip to main content
Manchester United Legend Expresses Criticism for 'Disappointing' Raphael Varane

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has criticised the performances of Raphael Varane this season and believes that he is not the same player as he was at Real Madrid.

Varane has had a fair share of injury troubles this season and he joined the club from Real Madrid in the summer, arriving for a fee of €50 million.

Varane

Parker was speaking to BeMyBet recently and he spoke about the situation of United's defenders and he went on to give his views on Varane.

The ex-United defender said: “I’ve been disappointed with him (Raphael Varane) to be perfectly honest."

"Everyone’s talking about what he’s got in his cabinet. I’ve got a few things in my cabinet as well, but it doesn’t guarantee anything. Cause at the end of the day I got them on the fact that there was a school of players that helped me get them.”

Parker believes that during his stint at Real Madrid, Varane was helped a lot by Sergio Ramos.

“He was helped a lot by (Sergio) Ramos. Ramos led him."

"We can see now that he’s not the same, he is not the effective player he was at Real Madrid without Ramos and that’s why Manchester United are not getting the full package, at this moment in time.”

Varane has made 18 Premier League appearances this season, playing five times in the Champions League.

He was missing against Everton due to injury and he has had five different fitness issues this season.

