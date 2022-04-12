Skip to main content
Manchester United Legend Compares Harry Maguire's Situation to Barcelona Star

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has compared club skipper Harry Maguire to Barcelona and ex-Man United defender Gerard Pique.

Maguire has come under criticism for his performances this season for United, after having played important roles for the club over the last couple of campaigns.

Ferdinand has defended Maguire's situation, comparing him to Pique recently.

Harry Maguire

Speaking on his Youtube channel FIVE, Ferdinand spoke about the situation of Maguire while also praising his 'unbelievable' performances for the England national team.

"In an England shirt he’s been nothing but phenomenal. He’s been unreal. You can’t say he’s a dead player, he’s been unbelievable for England.

"What I’m saying is, for England he’s been great, but they play a particular way of football that probably suits him.

"Gerard Pique was at Man Utd, you could argue that he might not have had the career that he’s had at Barcelona if he stayed at Man Utd because of the way he plays.

"It’s like boxing, styles make fights – it’s the same in football. The way of Man Utd’s football, and the way that they are trying to play, hasn’t suited him."

While Maguire hasn't been great this season, his ball-playing abilities and heading abilities were vital for United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer over the last two seasons as the Englishman allowed United a lot of control of play on the pitch.

Manchester United Legend Compares Harry Maguire's Situation to Barcelona Star

By Kaustubh Pandey

