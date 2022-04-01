Manchester United Legend Urges Club to Build Around Cristiano Ronaldo and Two Key Midfield Stars

Manchester United legend Jaap Stam has urged the club to build the squad around Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes as they can help the club play a good brand of football.

United announced Fernandes' contract extension earlier today but the futures of both Pogba and Ronaldo are still very much uncertain.

Stam spoke about United in an interview with BettingExpert recently and the Dutchman gave his thoughts about players that the Red Devils can build a squad around.

The ex-defender stated: "Well, the midfield of course, and the defence is very important.

“When you’re looking at the squad now, there are a few players I think you work around in building your team.

"That’s Cristiano if you want to keep him. I think Bruno as well, in the midfield. I would keep Pogba, also there is a big discussion, but I think you need to use him in a certain way because I like him as a player and what he can bring.”

Stam also spoke about the importance that Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho can have in such an approach.

"These are three players that I’m thinking okay if you can use them then you need to work the team around them and try to create the team around them so you can play very nice and attractive football.

"You’ve got wingers, Rashford on the wing, with a lot of pace. There’s Sancho as well for the other side that you can use as well. With his right foot, he comes in from the left, on the inside with his right."

