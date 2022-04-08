Skip to main content
Ex-Manchester United Man Surprised at New Bruno Fernandes Contract

Former Manchester United defender Paul Parker has expressed some surprise at the fact that Bruno Fernandes has signed a new long-term deal at Old Trafford.

Fernandes' contract has been extended till the summer of 2026 recently and the Portuguese has impressed for the Red Devils, since having joined the club from Sporting Lisbon under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

bruno fernandes

Parker spoke to Apostagolos and he talked about Fernandes' new deal at the club, while expressing at how the new deal has been without even having a new permanent manager.

The ex-defender said: "I’m just surprised that a player can be given a new contract when he’s got two and a half years still to run. When the club hasn’t had a manager yet and you don’t know if the manager is going to seize him and his playings.”

Parker also stated that instead of a player like Fernandes, United need a player like Luis Diaz in the side to carry their team.

“Liverpool had a far better structure in the way they went about it (their transfer strategy). Now, they suddenly gone out and brought (Luis) Díaz."

"Now when you talk about a player hit the ground running. Incredible, absolutely incredible. You know, people at Manchester United have talked about Fernandes and what he’s done. Díaz is for me everything that Manchester United wants and needs now.”

