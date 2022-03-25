'Good Person to be Around' - Manchester United Man Hails Cristiano Ronaldo's Attitude

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has praised Cristiano Ronaldo and his attitude to help his teammates in a recent interview.

Elanga has made an impression at United this season, scoring against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. He made his debut under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last season but has been an important player under Ralf Rangnick as well.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Elanga spoke to Manchester United's official website in an interview recently and he talked about Ronaldo and how he conducts himself with the players and during training.

The Swede said: "It's really good [to have Ronaldo as a mentor] because I go to training quite early and see him there. If we have had a game the day before, we speak about the game or training."

He further stated: "He's a really good person to have around the building, not just because of what he does on the pitch, but what he does off the pitch as well. If we [young players] need any help we can speak to him — so he's a really good person to be around."

Ronaldo recently got a hat-trick for United against Tottenham, helping the Red Devils pick up a vital 3-2 win in the race for the top four.

