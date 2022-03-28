Skip to main content
Manchester United Legend Confirms Desire to Manage Club in the Future

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has revealed his desire to manage his former club in the near future, the Englishman stated in a recent interview.

While Rooney is currently in-charge of relegation threatened Derby County, United are also yet to appoint a new manager as a permanent replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The likes of Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino are in line to manage United next season.

rooney

Rooney spoke to The Sun in a recent interview and he gave his views about a range of issues from his playing days to his time as a manager now.

When asked about his ambitions as a manager, he stated: “I will be honest, the whole reason for me going into management is Manchester United.

“I am not ready now. But I have to plan everything I do to make sure that one day it will ­happen.”

Rooney was linked with a managerial role at Everton before Frank Lampard was appointed. And while the Toffees did come forward with an offer, Rooney pegged it back.

By Kaustubh Pandey
