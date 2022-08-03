Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Breaks The Silence On Striker Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving The Game Early Against Rayo Vallecano

Erik Ten Hag has spoken about Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players leaving early in their match against Rayo Vallecano.

As we all would have noticed, Cristiano Ronaldo is often a polemic player and always gives us something to talk about.

This has been a summer full of uncertainty for the Red Devils regarding the return of the number 7 following his bold wishes.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The Portuguese International expressed that he was not happy at the Theatre of Dreams.

This was due to the slow rate at which the Old Trafford side was signing players through this summer window.

The Striker claimed that he wanted to leave Manchester United due to a lack of ambition in the market from the Club's board and owners.

On top of that, the Red Devils will not play in the UEFA Champions League this upcoming season and the 37-year-old has played the tournament uninterruptedly for 19 years.

This was the reason for his agent Jorge Mendes to try to find a club that plays in the prestigious tournament, unfortunately with little success.

After being unable to find a new club, 'CR7' returned to Carrington to do his medicals but missed most of the pre-season fixtures in preparation for the new campaign.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo did participate against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford but was substituted at the end of the first half and did not like it at all.

Then the Attacker and some of his fellow colleagues left the stadium right after being substituted to what later the coach Erik Ten Hag spoke about.

These are the Dutchman's words in an interview with the Dutch media: "I don't certainly accept this. I think this is unacceptable. For everyone"

"We are a team and you have to stay until the end" he added.

Author Verdict:

I agree with Erik Ten Hag's opinion, the team should always stick together through thick and thin.

