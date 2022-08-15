Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Looks Like A Broken Man Says Body Language Expert

A body language expert has analysed Erik Ten Hag following Manchester United’s 4-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday and has described Erik Ten Hag as a broken man following the game.

United were thrashed by Brentford in their second game of the season which now leaves them at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Erik Ten Hag had to face the media following the game and during that time a body language expert analysed the manager and came to the conclusion that he looked angry and showed likeness of being a broken man.

Ten Hag is already said to be furious with his United squad and has demanded more signings before the transfer window closes.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Speaking to MyBettingSites, body language expert Darren Stanton, said;

“Overall, Eric Ten Hag seemed like a broken man in his post-match interview and was extremely revealing to how angry he really was.

There were a number of non-verbal communication gestures in his interview. Ten Hag’s agitated shoulder shrugs and waving of arms shows indications of impatience, frustration, and anxiety.

When he was asked about the players, he blatantly said it was rubbish so he’s not guarding what is saying however I believe he was still suppressing a lot of anger. His gesture of his eyebrows pushed downwards together and his eyes became more squint, as well as his lips being pierced.

Ten Hag also makes this odd gesture with his mouth and tongue which indicates he is anxious and angry. His lips were red due to blood being pumped to them, which is in response to a flight or fight syndrome. When asked about Liverpool, it was clear he had enough after saying he was not thinking about it.

When people tend to look down and write when answering a question, it means they are processing the response from a psychological perspective that he is being motivated by his feelings rather than replaying the match in his head. Generally, Ten Hag would have looked up for the response, looking down and writing means he was operating from an emotional perspective.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon