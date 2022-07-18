Manchester United Manager Erik Ten Hag Talks About The Importance Of Pressing In His Style Of Play

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has spoken about the importance of pressing in his style of play - indicating that he prefers "High" pressing.

The new boss has had two pre season games at the time of writing to get his team to put into practice his new ideas. We have already seen some differences in the way that the team does things and pressing is one thing in particular that we have seen more of.

This idea of putting more intense pressure on opposition players who have the ball was also used at Ajax by the Dutchman, who were known for keeping high amounts of possession partly because they were so good at winning it back.

Ten Hag spoke to PASport (Via UtdPlug) about the importance of this idea in his style of football: “For me, pressing is an important factor. If you want to have initiative in a game I think it’s necessary. If you do that in a high block or in a low block, that is a tactic that can be both ways.”

He finished: “I prefer to do it in a high way, in high pressing, but it will not always be the case. There’s also situations, games that you are lower. But what I demand from my team is that they press.”

United have four friendly matches remaining before the season starts on 7th August, where they play Brighton at Old Trafford.

