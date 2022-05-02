Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Confirms He Has Not Yet Had Contact With Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has praised his teams performance as "One of the best this year" in possession after his teams win versus Brentford, while confirming he has not yet had contact with Erik Ten Hag.

Rangnick will be replaced at the end of the season by the 52 year old, and he will then move into a consultancy role at the club.

The German coach told Sky Sports: “So far we haven't been able to speak. Erik's focus is on winning the Dutch league, our focus was on our games. It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players.”

"It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players. I strongly believe that if everyone works together we can bring United back to where we need to be."

United won comfortably against Brentford with Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane getting on the scoresheet.

Ralf Rangnick

"We were in control for most parts. In possession that was one of our best performances this year."

"We played with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matić and that gave us some quality in midfield. It was not too easy for Brentford to take the ball away from us."

"In the end I'm not happy with the results (Overall), especially in the last four or five weeks."

He finished: "We had good moments until that West Ham game, we conceded fewer goals but in the last few weeks performances have not been as good as they should have been. In general we have lacked consistency."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Confirms He Has Not Yet Had Contact With Erik Ten Hag

By Rhys James1 minute ago
bruno fernandes
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Focused on Trophies Over Goals After Brentford Win

By Rhys James21 minutes ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'I'm Not Finished' During Manchester United Lap of Honour at Old Trafford

By Alex Wallace39 minutes ago
Raphael Varane
Match Day

Watch: Raphael Varane Scores Stunning Volley Goal For Manchester United Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Penalty Goal to Extend Manchester United Lead Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Mata
Match Day

Manchester United Fans Praise Juan Mata for Amazing Performance Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Eriksen
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says Three Clubs Are Working on Signing Christian Eriksen Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Glazers Out
Match Day

Manchester United Fans Protest Outside Old Trafford Ahead of Brentford Game Over Glazer Ownership

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago