Manchester United Manager Ralf Rangnick Confirms He Has Not Yet Had Contact With Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has praised his teams performance as "One of the best this year" in possession after his teams win versus Brentford, while confirming he has not yet had contact with Erik Ten Hag.

Rangnick will be replaced at the end of the season by the 52 year old, and he will then move into a consultancy role at the club.

The German coach told Sky Sports: “So far we haven't been able to speak. Erik's focus is on winning the Dutch league, our focus was on our games. It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players.”

"It's obvious quite a few players will leave and there is a need for top-quality players. I strongly believe that if everyone works together we can bring United back to where we need to be."

United won comfortably against Brentford with Bruno Fernandes, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane getting on the scoresheet.

"We were in control for most parts. In possession that was one of our best performances this year."

"We played with Juan Mata and Nemanja Matić and that gave us some quality in midfield. It was not too easy for Brentford to take the ball away from us."

"In the end I'm not happy with the results (Overall), especially in the last four or five weeks."

He finished: "We had good moments until that West Ham game, we conceded fewer goals but in the last few weeks performances have not been as good as they should have been. In general we have lacked consistency."

