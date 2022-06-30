Manchester United Midfielder Andreas Pereira Wants To Stay At Flamengo Despite Fulham Links

Manchester United midfielder, Andreas Pereira who is currently on loan at Brazilian side, Flamengo has revealed his desire to stay at the Brazilian side despite links of a permanent move to newly promoted Premier League side, Fulham.

Pereira is set to leave United this summer as some reports have suggested however it was stated previously that the midfielder was going to be given a chance during pre season.

The midfielder has spent time on loan at Flamengo who's agreement with United to sign the player permanently has since fallen through.

United have however reportedly accepted a bid from newly promoted side Fulham for the midfielder who now has to speak to and finalise personal terms with.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The Brazilian has failed to find a consistent place in the United squad over the years due to the number of other players that have come in ahead of him.

Despite he bid from Fulham, Pereira spoke to GOAL Brazil about his desire to stay at Flamengo.

The midfielder gives his stance on the situation and accepts his future is in the hands of United, saying;

"Andreas Pereira on his future: “Manchester United decides these things. I would like to stay at Flamengo, but it's not in my hands. I'll see what's best for me and the club.”

