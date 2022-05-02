Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Focused on Trophies Over Goals After Brentford Win

Bruno Fernandes has said he is more focused on trophies rather than scoring, after Manchester United's result over Brentford.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 3-0 win and a good performance in the Premier League, and the Portuguese midfielder was important part of the win, scoring the first goal of the three.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: “It is a long time since I scored! Obviously I am happy but those numbers don't count for me. I want to get numbers with trophies and not with goals.”

In the last game of the season at Old Trafford, the players gave a lap of honour at the end, and players like Cristiano Ronaldo emphasised the need to not give up, too. Fernandes shared this sentiment.

“Last game of the season at home, we wanted to give a good result and good performance."

"We know our standard has not been the same as we expect but last game of the season we finish well at home. Now we have more games to go so focus on those.”

He finished: “The fans have been amazing supporting us. We know that our season has not been at the level it should be but there is nothing we can do now but finish in the best way possible, win games and after think of the next season.”

