Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Focused on Trophies Over Goals After Brentford Win

Bruno Fernandes has said he is more focused on trophies rather than scoring, after Manchester United's result over Brentford.

The Red Devils enjoyed a 3-0 win and a good performance in the Premier League, and the Portuguese midfielder was important part of the win, scoring the first goal of the three.

Fernandes told Sky Sports: “It is a long time since I scored! Obviously I am happy but those numbers don't count for me. I want to get numbers with trophies and not with goals.” 

bruno fernandes

In the last game of the season at Old Trafford, the players gave a lap of honour at the end, and players like Cristiano Ronaldo emphasised the need to not give up, too. Fernandes shared this sentiment.

“Last game of the season at home, we wanted to give a good result and good performance."

"We know our standard has not been the same as we expect but last game of the season we finish well at home. Now we have more games to go so focus on those.”

He finished: “The fans have been amazing supporting us. We know that our season has not been at the level it should be but there is nothing we can do now but finish in the best way possible, win games and after think of the next season.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

bruno fernandes
Quotes

Manchester United Midfielder Bruno Fernandes Focused on Trophies Over Goals After Brentford Win

By Rhys James1 minute ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'I'm Not Finished' During Manchester United Lap of Honour at Old Trafford

By Alex Wallace19 minutes ago
Raphael Varane
Match Day

Watch: Raphael Varane Scores Stunning Volley Goal For Manchester United Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace57 minutes ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Penalty Goal to Extend Manchester United Lead Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Mata
Match Day

Manchester United Fans Praise Juan Mata for Amazing Performance Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Eriksen
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano Says Three Clubs Are Working on Signing Christian Eriksen Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Glazers Out
Match Day

Manchester United Fans Protest Outside Old Trafford Ahead of Brentford Game Over Glazer Ownership

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Fernandes
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Scores Volley Goal to Give Manchester United the Lead Against Brentford

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago