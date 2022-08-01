Skip to main content

Manchester United Midfielder Christian Eriksen Speaks About Erik Ten Hag Influence

Manchester United's Christian Eriksen has spoken about Erik Ten Hag's influence and his relationship with the new manager.

The midfielder started his first game for the club on Sunday afternoon against Rayo Vallecano and put in an impressive display all in all. Eriksen was the new manager's second signing of the summer, on a free transfer.

He told the MEN: "It definitely helped (speaking to Ten Hag before signing), how he sees football. How he wants to play football; it suits my style of play and how I developed as a player at Ajax many years ago. It suits me well”

“I'll be happy wherever (I play), I've always been like that. I try to adapt to the position I'm playing in and always from the outside, you play as a 10 you have to stay in the middle. It's not like that anymore, luckily.”

Christian Eriksen

“But obviously, there's good and bad in every position and I try to adapt as quickly as possible”

Some fans and pundits have suggested it could be difficult for the 31-year-old and Bruno Fernandes to play together - both being creative midfielder-type players. Eriksen doesn't believe there will be any problems, though.

“Before I came, I spoke to (Ten Hag) about how he sees me as a player and where he sees me. He didn't mention any players.”

He finished: "Obviously, Ten Hag puts the team out and picks who's gonna start, and then from there on you adapt to whoever you're playing with. But I can't see any problem playing with Bruno, no.”

