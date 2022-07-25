Manchester United Midfielder James Garner Wants To Make His Way Into The First Team Under Erik Ten Hag

After his 18-month spell at Nottingham Forest, Manchester United Midfielder James Garner has impressed many at the club, the reason for wanting him back at Old Trafford.

The Academy player went out on loan to gain more play time and in effect, he did and not only that but became a valuable player for the Tricky Trees.

James Garner participated in 49 games for Nottingham Forest in the 2021/2022 season, scoring 4 goals and helping his team with 10 assists in all competitions.

His contribution to Forest helped them in the Championship play-offs, and then the club got promoted to the Premier League the next season.

When Garner came back to join Manchester United suffered a small injury, the player still travelled with the Red Devils on the pre-season tour although missing most of the games.

The 21-year-old recovered on time to play against Aston Villa in Manchester United's last game in Australia.

According to a report from Sport Bible Garner spoke about his experience at Forest and his expectations for the future at the Red Devils.

“I had a really good season last season - full of confidence, full of experience, the experience I didn't have, I feel that now I do have."

“I played in some big pressure games and I just think it's a new and improved me. It was almost as perfect a loan experience as I could possibly have had.

“I played pretty much every single game, played well and ended up winning promotion. For me, it's probably the perfect loan.

“However, because I've played two seasons back-to-back, where I've been playing games non-stop, I don't really want to stop that.”

The Midfielder expressed his wish to continue playing regularly at Manchester United, he said:

“I want to play week in, week out. That is of course what I want to do, I'm not too sure but pre-season has been good so far and, like I said, hopefully in the next two, or three weeks - we've still got games left - I can show what I can do.”

The former Forest player is not only from the Academy but also a confessed Red Devils fan, “I want to play for United,” Garner said. “Of course, that's obviously my aim.”

“But I feel like if I'm not going to be playing as regularly as I would like to then I'm definitely open to going back on loan to a Premier League side.”

James Garner could have a bright future at Manchester United, hopefully, he will display his full potential and will be considered by Erik Ten Hag as an option.

