Manchester United Midfielder Scott Mctominay Admits Erik Ten Hag Has Gave Him One Of His Toughest Pre-Seasons Yet

Manchester United's Scott Mctominay has spoken about the new manager Erik Ten Hag, admitting that he has been given one of his toughest pre-seasons yet at the club.

The midfielder was one of many who endured a tough season last year as United finished sixth in the Premier League, but many are hopeful that the arrival of the new coach will spark a change for the better at the club.

The Scotsman talked to The Independent, and he was asked whether or not there was an air of determination in the group now: “Yeah, 100 per cent. It’s obviously difficult to speak about that last year. Obviously it touched a nerve in terms of when we speak about it again as a group.”

“It’s not nice and that’s got to be the motivation now to put everything back to normal and obviously go for trophies again under the new boss because I know that this squad is more than capable of doing that.”

“Obviously we’ve had some tough pre-seasons but this is up there with one of the most difficult ones.”

The 25 year old has played 170 games for The Red Devils at this stage, scoring 16 goals and making four assists from midfield.

"For us as a group we just need to keep pushing and keep learning from the new coach because he reads the game of football and the amount of knowledge he has about the game, we can take so much from him. I’m sure it’s going to benefit us in the future."

He finished: “We’ve got a team that’s fit and flying, and a young team as well may I say. The oldest guy in the team I think is maybe Alex Telles, I might be wrong there, but that just shows you that we’ve got a young team so there’s a lot to learn as well.”

