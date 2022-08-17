'Manchester United Need To Look At The Short Game' - Ex-Star On James Garner Decision

Former Manchester United and England star Paul Parker has spoken about the situation at Manchester United at the moment and more specifically the reported decision to sell James Garner.

The club are particularly desperate for midfielders as things stand and the Englishman, while a youngster, has shown promise and already has some good experience in the Championship - playing for Watford (For half a season) and Nottingham Forest in the second tier across the last two seasons.

This is why the supposed decision to sell him has been a huge surprise for most United fans and pundits.

Parker spoke to Futfanatico about it: "Maybe the manager doesn’t fancy him. Maybe hasn’t seen enough of him, or maybe he has been told he’s got to get some money. Money that could maybe help in going and getting somebody."

"It’s about reacting now rather than looking at the long game (the decision to sell James Garner). United at the moment, I can’t believe I’m saying this, got to look at the short game."

He finished: "They don’t know what the long game is. It’s going into an abyss at the moment with the people in charge."

United are currently chasing midfielders such as Barcelona playmaker Frenkie De Jong and Real Madrid's Casemiro if reports are to be believed. It could be assumed that Garner would only leave if they do manage to strengthen in the position before the end of the window.

