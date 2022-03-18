Skip to main content
Manchester United Player Paul Pogba Names Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea Midfielders as His Two Toughest Opponents

Paul Pogba has revealed his two toughest opponents in his career so far, naming midfielders from Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund.

At 29, the Frenchman has played at the top level for a number of years now and can boast about his experience level at the elite level of the game - playing with and against some of the best players in the world.

Paul Pogba vs Leeds

What may be surprising to some, is that he named Borussia Dortmund's Emre Can as his most difficult opponent - recalling his "Tough battle" with the former Liverpool midfielder.

He was also full of praise for fellow French international and World Cup winner N'Golo Kante, of Chelsea.

Pogba on his toughest opponent: "Emre Can, yeah."

"Obviously, N'Golo (Kante) and everything, but one day I remember I had a big battle with Emre Can. But with Kante, you pass him and you think there's another N'Golo because he comes back so fast."

