Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent

A Manchester United player could be on his way out of Old Trafford after the upcoming World Cup claims his agent. The tournament could be a top opportunity for players to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Many of United’s stars as well as fringe players and some youngsters will be representing their nations this month at the World Cup. One player in particular who will be looking to impress and make an impact is Facundo Pellistri.

The young Uruguayan has had two loan spells since joining United and is yet to make his first team debut. The winger however could be set to feature for his nation, Uruguay at the upcoming tournament.

With the World Cup getting underway in just under 20 days time, Pellistri will be able to turn his full focus to the tournament. The young prospect will want to impress Erik Ten Hag on the global stage to find a way into the United squad.

However, the players agent Edgardo Lasalvia has spoken about what could be in store for the young player after the World Cup. Speaking to ESPN the agent made quite the remark, he said;

“I think that with a good World Cup, as we think he will have, his departure [from Manchester United] is imminent.”

