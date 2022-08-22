Skip to main content

Manchester United Players Speak After Liverpool Victory

Manchester United defeated Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford this evening. Here's what Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had to say on the victory. 

United's two forwards were the key players in today's victory. Sancho scored the opening goal whilst Rashford contributed the crucial second goal.

Jadon Sancho at Manchester United vs Liverpool

Jadon Sancho, when asked about the signficance of the first win of the Premier League season, said,

'It means a lot. 

'As you can see, our first two games didn't go so well, so we knew today was a big game and we had to turn that around today.'

Marcus Rashford was then asked a few questions.

He talked about the importance of performing well in such an emotive and hostile fixture,

'It's obviously a massive game for the club. 

'I've always said, regardless of the circumstances, that you're in a game against Liverpool [and] it's massive.'

'No matter what circumstances you're in - to get the win today is massive.'

Marcus Rashford scoring against Liverpool

Rashford then discussed what was the difference today compared to the embarrassing and lacklustre opening defeats by Brighton and Brentford.

'To be honest, I think just energy. We started the game at a higher tempo.

'We was [sic] tired towards the end, but we kept going and we just stuck at it.

'They got a goal back and we didn't fold, we kept defending well.'

Rashford, who scored the winning goal by slotting the ball past Alisson with a slick and composed finish, noted,

'It was an enjoyable game to play in.'

IMAGO / Sportimage

