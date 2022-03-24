Manchester United Star Thanks Rangnick for Showing Trust in Him

Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga has showered praise on Ralf Rangnick for helping him develop and giving him the platform to shine for the Red Devils.

While Elanga had made his debut and had scored under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Swede has also impressed under Rangnick while remarkably scoring against Atletico Madrid.

Having called up to the Swedish national team during the international break, Elanga spoke to TV4 (via SportWitness) and he gave his views on Rangnick's encouragement for him.

"When he (Rangnick) came in, first training session. I just wanted to show him what I could do.

“From there, I’ve played more games under him. So I appreciate Ralf very much. He trusts me, and I just try to take the opportunity that he gives me.

“I feel that every game, I have to show people what I can do. I still have a lot of games to show what I can do. So I still haven’t had my breakthrough yet, I don’t think, but Atletico Madrid was certainly the best game I’ve played so far.”

In all competitions this season, the 19-year-old Elanga has scored three goals for the Red Devils.

